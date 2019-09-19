Obituary: “Betty” Elizabeth Leipold

"Betty" Elizabeth Leipold February 1, 1927- August 23, 2019

Courtesy photo

February 1, 1927- August 23, 2019

Long time Steamboat resident Betty Leipold, 92, passed away peacefully, on August 23.

“Betty” Elizabeth Leipold was born Feb 1, 1927, to Dr. Karl W. Ebeling and Elizabeth Ebeling, in Philadelphia, Pa. Betty had one sister “Lala” Alice Ebeling.

Betty graduated with an Organic Chemistry degree in 1948. She married Adam in 1950. They had 5 children, all approximately 1 year apart in age.

Betty moved to Steamboat Springs in September 1977 with her daughters Liz and Dawn, (both saying “sure we will come with you”!) and within a few years the other siblings followed. Each morning at 6:30 AM she could be seen walking her dog downtown to pick up the “Steamboat Today”, taking her walking stick with bells attached, to scare away any wandering bears.

Betty was always very active in the community, attending many city council meetings, as well as working or volunteering around town. She loved to read as well as keep up on current affairs! Betty was well known for expressing her opinion of current affairs, by writing short concise letters to the Editor of the “Steamboat Today”. Some of her letters included: the need for a left turn signal at 3rd & Lincoln, re-usable bag options, preserving historic buildings, bring back the “Whistle” and “Speak up to our Elected Officials”.

Betty opened “Ski Town Cleaners” with her friend Kathy Anderson. She also worked as a hostess for Cantina, El Rancho, and scooped ice cream at Hagen Dazz. Betty volunteered at the Unique Shop, Tread of Pioneers, and the YVMC Hospital.

Betty was a giving and compassionate woman whose home was always open to all. She donated to many organizations as well as individuals in town who needed that little extra help. She believed, when doing a kindness, do it quietly, as Jesus taught.

Betty enjoyed tennis, swimming, skiing, yard/house work, and even enjoyed ironing curtains, or just sitting on her front porch reading.

Betty is survived by, John Adam Leipold, daughters, “Liz” Elizabeth Leipold, Wendy Leipold Hayes, Alice Leipold Barratt, Dawn Adam Leipold and son, Karl Leipold, grandchildren, Tim Mayhew, Hunter Hayes, Dana Hayes Olsen, “Lizzie” Elizabeth Leipold, and Katie Leipold.

Come share your memories and celebrate the life and spirit of Betty Leipold. September 27, 2019, 4pm at the Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church.

Some of the organizations Betty would want us to donate to, include; RCCOA, Steamboat Animal Shelter, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Dr.’s without Boarders, Steamboat Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity.