Obituary: “Betty” Elizabeth A. Leipold

February 1, 1927 — August 23, 2019

“Betty” Elizabeth A. Leipold, 92, passed peacefully away August 23, 2019. A Celebration of her life and spirit will be held 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Steamboat Springs Animal Shelter, Steamboat United Methodist Church, Routt County Council on Aging (RCCOA), Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Doctors Without Borders and Habitat for Humanity.