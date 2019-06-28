Obituary: Ann McKune
September 22, 1924- June 21, 2019
Longtime Yampa Valley Resident, Ann McKune, of Steamboat Springs, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Doak Walker House at Casey’s Pond.
Memorial services for Ann and her late husband Robert E. McKune will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Hayden Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hayden Congregational Church or to Northwest Colorado Hospice in care of Grant Mortuary.
