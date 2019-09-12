Obituary: Angela Lea Rudd

Angela Lea Rudd 12/28/1970 – 09/09/2009

Courtesy photo

Gone 10 years from this earth, but not gone from our hearts

Isaiah 57:1-2

The righteous pass away, the godly often die before their time.

And no one seems to care, or wonder why.

No one seems to understand that God is protecting them from the evil to come.

For the godly who die will rest in peace.

Eldon and Elaine Rudd Strid, parents Mike Rudd, brother