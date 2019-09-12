Obituary: Angela Lea Rudd
12/28/1970 – 09/09/2009
Gone 10 years from this earth, but not gone from our hearts
Isaiah 57:1-2
The righteous pass away, the godly often die before their time.
And no one seems to care, or wonder why.
No one seems to understand that God is protecting them from the evil to come.
For the godly who die will rest in peace.
Eldon and Elaine Rudd Strid, parents Mike Rudd, brother
