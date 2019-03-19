 Memorial: Timothy W. Fletcher | SteamboatToday.com

Memorial: Timothy W. Fletcher

May 12, 1955 – September 25, 2018

Memorial Ski Run, Sunday March 24, 2019.   Gathering at the top of Ted’s Ridge at 9:30 AM. We will begin to ski at 9:55 AM.   Please bring a bud.  We will then gather at the bottom of Bashor after we ski Ted’s.

