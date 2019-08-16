Memorial notice: Dirk Neal Vanatta
September 30, 1968 – July 30, 2019
Dirk Neal Vanatta, 50, passed away July 30, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at Vanatta baseball field located at the base of Howelsen Hill on Sunday, August 25th at 10:00 a.m. Please bring your own chairs. Donations can be made to the Dirk Vanatta Memorial fund at Yampa Valley Bank 600 S. Lincoln Ave. Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.
