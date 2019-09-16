Memorial notice: David Banks

A memorial service celebrating the life of Dr. David Banks will be held Saturday 9/21/2019 on his land at Lake John, near Walden Co.

David’s family welcomes the communities of Steamboat Springs, Lake John and Milner to join us and invites you to bring a copy of a picture of David, and a memory to share.

Lunch will be provided. To make a memorial gift in David Banks’ name to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, please call 800-225-5355, or visit https://jrd.rmef.org/howtohelp/memorialsandhonorarium.

At the gate to Lake John Resort, there will be signage with directions to the property.