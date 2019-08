September 9, 1946- August 24, 2019

William “Capt. Bill” Harned, 72, long time resident of Steamboat Springs passed away August 24, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2109 at the Steamboat Community Center. BYOB & Potluck Style.