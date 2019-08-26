Death notice: Robert J. Hayes
July 31, 1936 — August 24, 2019
Routt County resident Robert J. Hayes of Hayden passed away Saturday, August 24. He is survived by his wife Jean, his children, James, Robin and Robert Jr., his 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions and well-wishes may be made to the VFW. Details for a memorial potluck will be posted later this week.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.