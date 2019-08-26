Death notice: Robert J. Hayes

July 31, 1936 — August 24, 2019

Routt County resident Robert J. Hayes of Hayden passed away Saturday, August 24. He is survived by his wife Jean, his children, James, Robin and Robert Jr., his 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions and well-wishes may be made to the VFW. Details for a memorial potluck will be posted later this week.