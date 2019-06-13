Death notice: Jeffery W. Ferguson

JEFFERY W. FERGUSON passed away peacefully on Dec 5, 2018 in Grand Junction, Co. His family is holding a memorial service on Saturday August 10th, 2019 at 3:30pm, followed by a BBQ (Bring a chair). We welcome his friends to share the day to celebrate his life at Bar Lazy L Ranch, 26480 52 E. Road, Steamboat Springs,a Co. 8 miles North on Route 129 (Elk River Road).