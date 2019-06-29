Birth announcement: Caden Charles MacArthur
Caden Charles MacArthur, son of Charlie and Becca MacArthur, of Steamboat Springs, was born June 17, 2019, at UCHealth Birth Center — Yampa Valley Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Caden has two older sisters, Avery and Cora. Caden’s grandparents are Ed and June MacArthur, of Steamboat and Keith and LaVonne Mazza, of Steamboat.
