Yampa Valley’s ice cream competition back for round 2

Guest judges line up for their ice cream flights, featuring eight different, locally made flavors, at Round 1 of the Yampa Valley Ice Cream Competition at The Barley. Round 2 of the competition is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at Ciao Gelato.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Yampa Valley Ice Cream Competition is back for Round 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

In a celebration of local food and summer, guests are invited to sample and grade eight different flavors of ice cream, each created by a different local chef. Flavors in this round include a Skyr and huckleberry gelato with local milk jam and candied spruce tips, an elderberry ice cream with candied lemons and elderberry syrup, a Storm Peak stout, a Maple Bourbon flavor and more.

The makers of each ice cream will remain secret during the competition to maintain anonymity for grading but participating chefs include representatives from Snow Bowl, Table 79, LiftUp Food Bank, Yarb Apothecary and others.

The competition will be hosted by Ciao Gelato, 912 Lincoln Ave. There will also be live music on the back patio.

Later in the summer, the top ice cream makers from the first two rounds will advance to a championship round.

Tickets can be purchased at 41nicecream.eventbrite.com. A $12 ticket gets each guest an ice cream flight and a scorecard. A limited number of early-bird tickets are available for $10.

The competition is run by Hayden-based aquaponic produce farm 41 North.

