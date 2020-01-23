WinterWonderGrass festival sells out, Grass After Dark tickets available, free show announced

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — About a month out, the snow-kickin’ and fast-pickin’ bluegrass festival organizers announce the free show to kick off the festival. There are still tickets available for some of the WinterWonderGrass festival late night concerts Friday, Feb. 21, to Sunday, Feb. 23. General admission and VIP three-day festival passes have sold out.

WinterWonderGrass announced a free show to kick off the festivities at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Horseshoes & Hand Grenades returns to play at the Steamboat Stage at Steamboat Resort. Festival attendees can pick up wristbands early at a satellite box office according to a news release.

Grass After Dark

After hopping on the new and improved gondola at Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle, festivalgoers can check out the backdrop of the Yampa Valley lit up as they ride to Thunderhead Lodge. Pickin’ On The Dead with Andy Thorn, of Leftover Salmon, and the Jon Stickley Trio will grass up Grateful Dead covers Friday, Feb. 21. On Saturday, Feb. 22, ALO will play at the lodge.

The Steamboat Grand, a quick walk from the festival grounds at 2300 Mount Werner Circle, will host shows all weekend. Jeremy Garrett’s Funk Band will play Friday, Feb. 21, with Twisted Pine. Saturday, Feb. 22 will host a stage full of WinterWonderWomen and WinterWonderGrass All-Stars, including Billy Failing, Royal Masat and Jarrod Walker. The Travelin’ McCourys will close out the festival weekend with opener Che Apalache on Sunday, Feb. 23.

“I cannot wait to share this mostly funk but also grassidelic ensemble with the crowd at WinterWonderGrass,” Garrett said in a news release. “I know this crowd of all crowds will get it. With soul man Josh Shilling on some vocals and keys, Ryan Cavanaugh on electric banjo, the heavy beats of Neal Evans on drums, the low funky bass of Joel Searls along with the ripping guitar of Jeff Ervine, this will be one fun, late night show.”

The rest of the Grass After Dark shows are a ride on the free Steamboat Springs Transit bus to Schmiggity’s Live Music Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave. Della Mae and Meadow Mountain play Friday, Feb. 21. On Saturday, Feb. 22, Horseshoes & Handgrenades with special guests Bowgegard will play.

If you go Grass After Dark shows Thunderhead Lodge, 2305 Mount Werner Circle Friday, Feb. 21: Pickin’ on the Dead (sold out)

Saturday, Feb. 22: An evening with ALO The Steamboat Grand, 2300 Mount Werner Circle Friday, Feb. 21: Jeremy Garrett’s Funk Band and Twisted Pine

Saturday, Feb. 22: WWG All-stars & WinterWonderWomen (sold out)

Sunday, Feb. 23: The Travelin’ McCourys Schmiggity’s Live Music Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave. Friday, Feb. 21: Della Mae and Meadow Mountain

Saturday, Feb. 22: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Bowgegard (sold out)

Find tickets at winterwondergrass.com/steamboat-tickets.

