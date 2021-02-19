WinterWonderGrass announces 2022 headliner as this year’s festival gets postponed; limited amount of tickets now on sale

Trampled by Turtles is slated to play WinterWonderGrass in 2022 in Steamboat Springs. Photo by Katie Berning



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Postponed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival is slated to return in 2022 with Trampled by Turtles as its headliner.

Trampled by Turtles is the first artist announced in next year’s lineup when the festival, with its mix of bluegrass, Americana artists and local and regional craft brews, returns to Steamboat Resort on Feb. 25 to 27, 2022.

Other artists in the lineup will be announced each month until November, according to WinterWonderGrass.

“It feels so strange to be alone this weekend, when for the past nine years the WWG family of over 100 team members descended on Steamboat, and previously The Vail Valley for two weeks to build, produce and clean up the annual festival,” shared Scott Stoughton, festival founder. “At least we can revel in the memories through a new episode of WWG TV and the announcement of Trampled by Turtles as our first 2022 headliner.”

A limited amount of general admission and VIP tickets have also gone on sale, available now at winterwondergrass.com/steamboat.

Trampled by Turtles hails from Duluth, Minnesota, and has had three of their eight full albums reach the top spot on U.S. Billboard bluegrass charts. The band’s most recent album, “Life is Good on the Open Road,” was released in May 2018.

