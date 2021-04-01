Where to hunt for Easter eggs in Routt County

Dolores Scott prowls for Easter eggs at the 2018 Steamboat Christian Center's Easter egg hunt. (File photo by Joel Reichenberger)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Easter egg hunts have returned to Routt County this spring, and here are a list of opportunities for families to enjoy the annual tradition.

Steamboat Springs

The Steamboat Christian Center’s popular community egg hunt is back this Easter after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. And it’s bigger and better than ever with 20,000 eggs.

The hunt will take place in three different iterations at Emerald Park on Saturday. Children ages 2 to first grade can participate at 10 a.m., children in second and third grade can come at 11 a.m. and fourth- and fifth-graders gather at noon.

This year, each child will receive a free backpack, and there will be special prizes hidden in the eggs, including $1,000 worth of gift certificates to local spots like Lyon’s Corner Drug, Fuzziwigs, Back Door Grill and Johnny B. Good’s. Alpine Bank has donated 120 $1 gold coins for some of the eggs, and there are three grand prizes of $1,000 gift certificates to the Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs.

Those who wish to participate can register at steamboat.church/egg .

Hayden

Stop by the Hayden Library for a mini egg-hunt from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. The hunt will take place outside on the patio where kids can search for hidden eggs and take home a grab bag filled with treats and an Easter craft.

Head out to see the Easter Bunny on wheels Sunday. The float will start at Golden Meadows at 9 a.m. and make its way south. Follow @coloradohayden on Facebook to track the bunny. Kids, fifth grade and younger, can snag bags filled with eggs; six golden eggs can be redeemed for a special prize at the Hayden Center.

Oak Creek

The town of Oak Creek will host an Easter treasure hunt at Decker Park on Saturday.

Beginning at 10 a.m., children of all ages are encouraged to come by and participate in the hunt. The first clue will be on the door of the Oak Creek Town Hall.

Then stop by and see the Easter Bunny who will be handing out prizes and posing for pictures until noon.

