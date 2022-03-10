Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year

Looking for a good opportunity to wear green and celebrate St. Paddy’s Day? We’ve got you covered with five fun options around town.

Saturday, March 12

Luck of the Irish 7k

Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Steamboat Springs Middle School, 39610 Amethyst Drive

Start your weekend with a scenic run (or walk) through historic downtown Steamboat, with stunning views of Buffalo Pass and Strawberry Park. This race is stroller- and dog-friendly, so bring the whole family. Register online at runningseries.com or on-site before the start of the race. The registration fee is $30 ($40 for day-of registration) and $15 for participants 17 and under. Proceeds from the race will be donated to Steamboat Springs Middle School cross country, and track and field programs.

For more info: https://www.runningseries.com/luck-of-the-irish-7k/

Thursday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Bash at O’Neil’s Tavern and Grill

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

O’Neil’s Tavern and Grill 41 8th St.

Head downtown to O’Neil’s to celebrate the day with a live bagpiper and a special holiday menu.

Hayden Lions Club St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hayden Center, 495 West Jefferson Ave.

Join the Hayden Lions Club for their annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner and indulge in a traditional feast of corned beef and cabbage. Tickets are available at the Hayden Town Hall for $10, and children 12 and under are free.

Knights of Columbus Corned Beef Dinner

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak St.

Since 1959, the Steamboat Springs chapter of the Knights of Columbus has been serving St. Patrick’s Day dinner to the community. Join them this year for a traditional dinner of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and more. All donations help support local Knights of Columbus charities.

Live Music at Old Town Pub

Doors at 9 p.m., show at 10 p.m.

Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

If you’re looking for some live music to round out your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, look no further than Old Town Pub. Denver-based Magic Beans will be in town for four nights of music, kicking off on Thursday with a throwback set. Tickets can be purchased online for $15 at otpsteamboat.com, or day of the show for $20.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.