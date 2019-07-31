Todd Park Mohr plays Antlers concert for South Routt Education Endowment Fund benefit

Todd Park Mohr plays a benefit concert at Antlers Cafe and Bar in 2017. That year, the beneficiary was Yampa mercantile Crossan's Market.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Todd Park Mohr, of the rock group Big Head Todd and the Monsters, is tuning up to return to South Routt County on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The show is set in a collection of outdoor tents in the green space of Antlers Cafe and Bar in Yampa. Mohr has played concerts there for the past three years, but this is the first time the proceeds will benefit the South Routt Education Endowment Fund, a foundation that fundraises for the South Routt School District. The fund is managed by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

The music kicks off around 3:15 p.m. with two opening acts, starting with local band Talk to Me Goose, which features a South Routt parent and faculty-member spouse. Up next is Katey Laurel, a Denver singer-songwriter and 1999 Soroco High School graduate. During her show, Laurel will debut her song “Hello, Yesterday,” about her memories of growing up on a South Routt ranch.

Mohr will head onto stage at about 5 p.m.

“When he plays these kinds of concerts, it’s more blues (than rock),” South Routt Education Endowment Fund’s Peggy Barnes said. “It’s very chatty, and everyone’s close together.”

The show’s cap of 600 tickets maintain an intimate environment.

“(Todd)’s been really gracious with his time and talent,” said Kate Krautkramer, another fund representative.

According to Barnes, Mohr’s father attended Soroco High School.

If you go What: Todd Park Mohr, of Big Head Todd and the Monsters

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Antlers Cafe & Bar, 40 Moffat Ave. in Yampa

Tickets: Antlers, All That, eventbrite.com or at the door.

To fuel the long afternoon of groovy dance moves, Antlers will have crawfish Cajun bowls, chicken lettuce wraps and habanero margaritas for purchase outside, as well as its full bar menu within the restaurant. Phippsburg’s Causeway Cafe will offer a refreshing array of gourmet popsicles, and the B&K Beer Wagon will be stocked with beer and wine.

The event will be run largely by volunteers — school district faculty, staff and board members, parents, and even students, who will help prepare the grounds and clean up after the concert ends.

“It’s definitely a community effort,” Krautkramer said.

Up for auction is a Fender Custom Shop 1951 NoCaster Relic guitar in honey blonde. The instrument has a body of premium ash and a U-shaped neck of maple, with shining nickel and chrome hardware and 21 vintage-style frets. The instrument has a suggested retail price of $3,500. It was originally owned — and is signed — by Mohr.

South Routt Education Endowment Fund board members are hoping to raise $20,000 from Saturday’s show, part of the fund’s ultimate goal of a $1 million endowment for the district. Once the endowment hits its goal, district programs will apply for funding.

South Routt School District’s 337 students come from Stagecoach, Oak Creek, Phippsburg, Yampa, Toponas and surrounding areas.

Musician Todd Park Mohr chats with fans at a benefit concert at Antlers Cafe and Bar in 2017.

“There are so many programs that can’t be substantiated by tax dollars,” Barnes said.

“We want to provide equality and funding going forward,” Krautkramer said.

In addition to Saturday’s show, the South Routt Education Endowment Fund raises money for the district through avenues such as staffing aid stations at the Run Rabbit Run 100-mile trail race; independent families creating fundraisers, including taking on a 44-mile trek through the Grand Canyon with the goal of raising $50 per mile; and Yampa Valley Gives Day, among others.

“We want to make sure the kids who go to school here can continue getting a great education, and that these programs are around for years to come,” Krautkramer said.

To learn more about the fund, visit yvcf.org/sorocoedfund.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.