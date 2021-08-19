The ’80s are back in Steamboat this weekend

The Goonies ’80s Rock will perform as part of the Steamboat Mountain Music Series on Sunday. (Courtesy photo)



Let The Goonies take you back to the 1980s this weekend with the final installment of the Mountain Music Series presented by Bud Light. Called “Colorado’s best ’80s cover band,” The Goonies bring it all from costumes to air guitar and ’80s favorites. We caught up with band member Axxley, otherwise known as Ashley Eyre, before this weekend’s show.

Explore Steamboat: To start with, tell me a little bit about the band — who’s in it and how did you come together?

Ashley Eyre: Based in Boulder, this four-piece rock band will rip your shirts off with their shredding guitar solos and unravel your sense of space and time. Founded in 1985, after escaping a kidnapping by a large sasquatch, the young rock stars decided to travel through time and come light up the 21st century. While you may wake up with crimped hair, a sore neck and no recollection of the last 12 hours, The Goonies never, ever say hangover … This is our “fun” story, but to be more specific, The Goonies have been rocking for 12 years now with a few rearrangements during COVID. The drummer and singer have continued on, and we recently brought on a new shredding guitar player and an incredible bass player.

ES: What is it about the music of the ’80s that inspires you?

AE: All of us have a deep appreciation for the music created in the ‘80s, so much so that we’ll often revisit bands that we didn’t necessarily connect with during that time to find “new” music, rather than digging into the genres of today. Music is just not the same since that epic period. As Chris De’lia says, “once we got to ‘80s music, we should have just stopped.” We should have said, ‘welp, that’s the music now, we figured it out.’

ES: Favorite ‘80s musician or song?

AE: Mine is Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine.” By this point, I think I’ve sung this song more times than Axel Rose. Ferid’s is “Never Tear Us Apart.” Though tough and rugged on the outside, Ferid has a squishy, tender center even while he absolutely annihilates his beats on the drums. Atlas’ favorite song is “Don’t Stand So Close To Me.” Atlas, aka Douglas, loves the sentiments of this song and implements them on stage. He slaps the bass so hard that mini earthquakes erupt, and he needs room to bounce around. The Goonies never really had a bass player until Atlas joined our forces, and he has kicked our butts into shape. Le Marquis, aka Mark, loves Van Halen and honors his legacy by ripping his guitar solos. Le Marquis absolutely crushes them and looks up to the heavens to send his love to beloved Eddie. Favorite song is “Hot for Teacher.”

If you go What: Mountain Music Series presented by Bud Light: The Goonies When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 Where: The lawn at Torian Plum Cost: Free

ES: What can we expect from the show this weekend?

AE: The Goonies can go from rocking Iron Maiden with a vengeance, straight into Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance with Somebody.” You will know and appreciate all the songs and feel that juicy nostalgia that brings back MTV, original Nintendo, all things fluorescent and fanny packs, which have already made it back because they are amazing. Come dance with us.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.