Summer brings new laughs from Steamboat Comedy series

Simon Gibson and MK Paulsen



Steamboat Comedy has announced plans to host its Schmiggity’s Summer Stand-Up Series on the second weekend of each month this summer.

This weekend brings co-headliners Simon Gibson and MK Paulsen to the stage, along with several locals, including Mack Maschmeier and Matt Newland. The shows will be performed at Schmiggity’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available online at SteamboatComedy.com as well as at the door.

The two headlining acts this weekend, LA-based comedians Gibson and Paulsen were both featured on the Amazon Prime show “Inside Jokes,” which is a docuseries about comedians who are trying out for Montreal’s largest comedy festival Just for Laughs.

Show organizer Kyle Ruff met Paulsen through mutual friends in the comedy world several years ago and brought him to Steamboat Springs to perform in February. After spending two weeks skiing, Paulsen had a blast in town and wanted to return — this time, with his friend Gibson.

The two are currently on what Gibson called a “DIY tour,” and they’re looking forward to their stop in Steamboat.

“I heard about Steamboat through another comedian who said it’s a beautiful little mountain town and that it’s really fun to perform there,” Gibson said.

Matt Newland, a Steamboat comedian who has been performing locally for about two years, will perform as well, alongside several other local comedians.

“Steamboat comedians, as a group, are really starting to gel a little bit since we’ve been working together for a few years,” Newland said. “The more shows we do, the better it gets.”

If you go What: Schmiggity’s Summer Stand-Up Series When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12; doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: Visit SteamboatComedy.com

According to Ruff, who started Steamboat Comedy last year, the organization has grown in the past year, and his goal of putting Steamboat on the map as a comedy destination is coming to fruition.

“We’re getting comedians from both coasts now, and Denver has become such a big comedy city, too, so we have a big well of people to pull from there,” Ruff said. “Whenever well-known comedians come to Steamboat to perform, they have a great time and spread the word that this is a great place to do a show.”

Sam Tallent will headline the July weekend, and August will see the return of Sean Patton. In addition to the summer series, Steamboat Comedy will continue to host open mic night each Tuesday at The Press and their Adult Spelling Bee event every Wednesday at Steamboat Whiskey Co.

Ruff has plans to grow in the future, too.

“Steamboat has a good reputation in the comedy community, and we’re getting a lot of good buzz that I want to continue to build on,” he said.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.