Strings Music Festival announces summer 2019 lineup

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Summer 2019 marks Strings Music Festival's 32nd year in hosting all genres of music and acts. The season's lineup, revealed Friday, March 15, includes nearly 70 events taking place at the Strings Pavilion and Strings Park.

Every Wednesday and Saturday from June 22 to Aug. 3, Strings will host classical performances featuring players from top orchestras across the nation. This program is under the direction of Music Director Michael Sachs.

The Different Tempo program will bring popular, contemporary music to Strings, as it has been since 1990. The 2019 Different Tempo lineup includes 17 shows featuring Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Band of Horses, Mipso, Suzanne Vega, The California Honeydrops and others. The program runs from June 23 to Aug. 25 on various days of the week.

Strings' summer festival also includes sets for children and families. On Tuesday mornings from July 2 to Aug. 7, Strings will host 45-minute youth concerts intended for children ages 3 to 7, as well as two Family Concerts throughout the summer. Shows include Harry and the Potters, Steamboat's own We're Not Clowns and more.

Music on the Green takes place Thursdays starting June 20, at Yampa River Botanic Park. The series features several local musicians, its Strings Young Artist In Residence musicians and Youth Ensemble.

Yoga in Strings Park is set for 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, from July 6 to July 31. Donations will be accepted.

Strings also unveils several new places and programs that will begin this summer.

The new Strings Patio offers drinks, snacks and seating before evening shows.

“The food will be more casual, more grab-and-go than the seated dinners,” said Strings’ marketing director Kristine Kilbourne. “So if you’re coming in from a mountain bike ride, you can still be outside and just grab some food quickly before the show.”

Strings also hosts its first-ever community night, featuring Dover Quartet on July 10. In the spirit of inclusivity, attendees are invited to pay what they can and sit where they like within the Pavilion.

“We’ve been presenting amazing classical music for so many years, but there have always been people who are unsure about this genre,” Kilbourne said. “This will be a place where the community can feel comfortable with no barriers of ‘I’m not sure if I’m going to like this.’ So this concert being free will help break down that barrier and make the show super accessible.”

For the general public, tickets for summer shows go on sale May 7.

To see a more detailed lineup, including more free events and fundraising events across town, visit stringsmusicfestival.com.

