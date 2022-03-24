Steamboat Symphony Orchestra incorporates music, art for a stellar show

The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the end of its 30th season with a — literally — stellar performance with the theme “Across the Stars.”

The orchestra will transport the audience, playing music from John Sibelius, Gustav Holst and the legendary Star Wars composer John Williams, in a two-night series on April 2 and 3 at Strings Music Pavilion.

The performances will also incorporate art from several local artists including Garret Bock and Brie Kole.

Jennifer Grathwohl, executive director of the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra.

Steamboat Symphony Orchestra/Courtesy photo

“Working with local artists is a priority for us in terms of creation and collaboration,” said executive director Jennifer Grathwohl. “That’s something that we always want to keep working on and I’d love to see that kind of collaboration at all concerts.”

It provides, Grathwohl explained, a fuller experience that is not just one dimensional.

Kole does a style of abstract painting called alcohol inks — or alchy inks for short. For these performances she created a collection which she titled ‘Big Bold Dreams’ which will be projected above the orchestra and will serve as an immersive exploration into abstract dreams of space and time.

“This is a new way for me to show my work and my first time working with the orchestra,” said Kole. “I co-created Young Bloods Collective in 2016, a local arts and culture nonprofit, and we always look for unique ways to pair art and community. So, it’s really fun to have other local organizations finally thinking that way too.”

Kole will also have a booth at both performances where guests can directly purchase her work and connect with her.

“Music is a huge part of my creative process and I am excited to see it all flow together with the symphony,” she said. “It’s my hope that this experience is totally unique, inspiring and transcendental.”

The orchestra’s season spans from the fall to the spring and as their 30th year comes to a close, Grathwohl reflects on plans for next season: “One thing we really want to do is expand education reach in the summer,” she said. “Another goal is to meet people where they are – playing in all different places so that people can experience orchestral music wherever they are.”

And, she said, more collaborations to make any symphony experience multi-dimensional, full of creativity and talent.

If you go What: Steamboat Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Across the Stars’ When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road Cost: $10-$65; purchase online at SteamboatSymphony.org/ . Anyone who purchases a ticket to Opera Steamboat’s piano concert April 2, can get $10 off their symphony ticket on either April 2 or 3. More details at steamboatsymphony.org or operasteamboat.org .

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.