Steamboat Symphony Orchestra has a new executive director

The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra has announced Jennifer Grathwohl will become the nonprofit's new executive director.

Steamboat Symphony Orchestra/Courtesy photo

With a background in nonprofit management in sports, the arts and a variety of community organizations, Jennifer Grathwohl is poised to become the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra’s next executive director.

According to the group, Grathwohl and her family moved to Steamboat Springs about five years ago from the Front Range. Her husband is a local pediatrician, and they have a 7-year-old daughter.

“I’m truly honored and delighted to be joining the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra and partnering with their incredible music director, dedicated board, outstanding staff, talented musicians and our supportive community,” Grathwohl said in a statement. “I look forward to the continued growth and success of this vibrant organization that provides exceptional performances and education enrichment to the Yampa Valley.”

Grathwohl has been serving as the development director with the area arts council, Steamboat Creates.

Because of her background in marketing, development, strategic planning and her organizational experience in planning a variety of events both public and private, many people associated the symphony orchestra feel like Grathwohl is the perfect fit to lead the nonprofit.

“I’m thrilled to be working with a collaborator of Jennifer’s extraordinary ability, enthusiasm and commitment to the orchestra as we serve our community,” Music Director and Conductor Ernest Richardson said. “With her leadership, I expect you will see and hear great things.”

According to the nonprofit, Grathwohl comes into the role looking to build partnerships in Steamboat Springs and with the board, staff, musicians and patrons.

“As the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary, it is the most optimal time to be embracing new leadership,” Board Chair Lara Craig said. “The board and the staff are absolutely thrilled to begin this new chapter with Jennifer who brings a wealth of experience and a new perspective at just the right time to lead the SSO.”

Grathwohl will join the board in her official capacity as executive director in February. For more about the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra, visit SteamboatSymphony.org .