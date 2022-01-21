Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase takes stage for 26th year

Bruce Hayes rehearses for the 26th annual Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase, which will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan.22, at the Steamboat Springs Auditorium.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

For 26 years, the Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase has given students a rare opportunity to produce, choreograph and perform in a totally student-run show.

This year’s show opened Thursday, Jan. 20, and will continue with additional performances at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Steamboat Springs Auditorium.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door and are $10 for general admission and $20 for reserved seating. They can also be purchased at the high school during lunch periods and at Steamboat Fit.

“I’m a producer and also a choreographer of six pieces,” said Katherine Brunk, one of four seniors producing the show. “It’s been awesome to work with a variety of students, from freshmen to seniors, that have danced before or who haven’t danced at all. It’s just been a pleasure to see everyone grow.”

Since its inception, the Steamboat High School Dance Showcase has been run and performed entirely by students.

“I like Showcase because it’s tradition,” Sophia Waters said. “It’s fun to be with friends and to really just express yourself through dance.”

All of the producers for this year’s show said they have been influenced over the years by the energy and dedication of those who came before them.

“It’s a big responsibility for sure,” Emma Teachout said of producing the show. “But I think having the ability to take care of all these girls and students is really rewarding.”

For her part, Kylie Kuhl was happy the Dance Showcase has been a part of her high school experience.

“I’ve been I’ve been watching it for as long as I can remember, so I was super excited when I came here as a freshman, and I’ve done it ever since,” Kuhl said. “Everybody’s so nice and so welcoming, and I’m definitely going to remember it.”

This year’s show, “Ethereal,” will feature 12 pieces, including “Sacred” choregraphed by Teachout and Brunk; “We Belong” choregraphed by Brunk and Liv Mason; “We’re Worth Platinum and Gold” choregraphed by Kuhl and Brunk; “Afterglow” choregraphed by Hamptyn Meadows; “Dissolve in the Quicklime” choreographed by Waters; and “Akasha” choregraphed by Teachout and Brunk to close out the first half.

The performance will return after a short intermission with “Nefertiti” choreographed by Waters; “Heavenly Body” choregraphed by Kuhl; “Daydreams” choregraphed by Brunk; “Flume” choregraphed by Teachout; “Infatuation” choregraphed by Bruce Hayes; and “Angelica, Pamela, Sandra and Rita” choregraphed by Kuhl, Teachout, Brunk and Waters to close out the show.

Dancer Sophia Waters performs in “Dissolve in the Quickline” while rehearsing for this year’s Dance Showcase, which opened with a performance at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Steamboat Springs auditorium. There will be additional shows at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22 Tickets will be available for purchase at the door and are $10 for general admission and $20 for reserved seating. Tickets can also be purchased at the high school during lunch periods and at Steamboat Fit.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dancer Hamptyn Meadows performs in “Afterglow” while rehearsing for this year's Dance Showcase.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dancers perforrm “Infatuation” during a rehearsal for this year's Dance Showcace at the Steamboat Springs High School.

John F. Russell

Sophia Waters performs in “Nefertiti” while rehearsing for this year's Dance Showcase.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dancer Katherine Brunk rehearses for the 26th annual Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase, which will take place this week. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $20 for reserved seats.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.