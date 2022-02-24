Steamboat library to host community talk with award-winning author Kim Stanley Robinson March 1

Award-winning cli-fi writer Kim Stanley Robinson will disucss his novel, “The Ministry for the Future,” during an event hosted by the Bud Werner Library. The talk will live steam at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, on the library's Crowdcast platform.

Courtesy photo

The Bud Werner Library in Steamboat is hosting a block-buster community talk on Tuesday, March 1, featuring the highly acclaimed, award-winning cli-fi writer Kim Stanley Robinson.

During the presentation, Robinson will discuss his novel, “The Ministry for the Future.” Drawing from the work, Robinson will share his insights, research and writing ideas about the collision of global communities, economies, species, refugees, geoengineering and activism on a near-future earth that’s grappling with imminent climate change.

The free talk will include a question and answer session with the audience.

Robinson is a New York Times-bestselling author and winner of the Hugo, Nebula and Locus awards, in addition to serving as a speaker at the United Nations COP-26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

As a science fiction writer, Robinson has authored of more than 20 books, including the bestselling “Mars“ trilogy and ”Forty Signs of Rain,“ ”The Years of Rice and Salt” and “2312,” which was a New York Times bestseller that was nominated for all seven of the major science fiction awards — a first for any book.

Robinson’s presentation will also serve as the grand finale for the One Book Steamboat community read. Watch the presentation live steaming at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, on the library’s Crowdcast platform, http://www.CrowdCast.io/e/OneBookSteamboat .

For more, go to SteamboatLibrary.org .