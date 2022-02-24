Steamboat library to host community talk with award-winning author Kim Stanley Robinson March 1
news@steamboatpilot.com
The Bud Werner Library in Steamboat is hosting a block-buster community talk on Tuesday, March 1, featuring the highly acclaimed, award-winning cli-fi writer Kim Stanley Robinson.
During the presentation, Robinson will discuss his novel, “The Ministry for the Future.” Drawing from the work, Robinson will share his insights, research and writing ideas about the collision of global communities, economies, species, refugees, geoengineering and activism on a near-future earth that’s grappling with imminent climate change.
The free talk will include a question and answer session with the audience.
Robinson is a New York Times-bestselling author and winner of the Hugo, Nebula and Locus awards, in addition to serving as a speaker at the United Nations COP-26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
As a science fiction writer, Robinson has authored of more than 20 books, including the bestselling “Mars“ trilogy and ”Forty Signs of Rain,“ ”The Years of Rice and Salt” and “2312,” which was a New York Times bestseller that was nominated for all seven of the major science fiction awards — a first for any book.
Robinson’s presentation will also serve as the grand finale for the One Book Steamboat community read. Watch the presentation live steaming at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, on the library’s Crowdcast platform, http://www.CrowdCast.io/e/OneBookSteamboat.
For more, go to SteamboatLibrary.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat library to host community talk with award-winning author Kim Stanley Robinson March 1
The Bud Werner Library in Steamboat is hosting a block-buster community talk on Tuesday, March 1, featuring the highly acclaimed, award-winning cli-fi writer Kim Stanley Robinson.