Steamboat Fourth of July Parade winners announced

Members of the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp close out the Fourth of July Parade in Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

The Steamboat Springs Chamber has announced the winners of the 2019 Fourth of July Parade.

The cranes with the Yampa Valley Crane Festival were named the Best Group, and Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp won the Best Original Theme category.

Best Parade Theme went to Sk8 Church, and Steamboat Powersports was named the Best Commercial parade entry.