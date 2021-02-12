Steamboat Comedy presents biggest show yet at Steamboat Whiskey Co. next weekend

The third annual Desperation Day comedy show is bringing in more big names than ever, including co-headliners Shane Torres and Sean Patton. The event will stretch over two days and four shows to allow more people the chance to attend.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Comedy is holding its third annual Desperation Day comedy show, but this year, the lineup is bigger than ever.

Desperation Day is a play on or a jab at Valentine’s Day and will take place Feb. 19 and 20 at Steamboat Whiskey Co. Two shows per day will allow more comedy lovers to take in the show that headlines comedians Sean Patton and Shane Torres.

“It’s probably the biggest comedy show that’s ever happened in Steamboat,” said Kyle Ruff, owner of Steamboat Comedy.

Patton and Caitlin Cook are returning to Steamboat for the third time in the past year and are sure to bring plenty of laughs with Patton’s storytelling ability and Cook’s musical talents.

New this time around is Torres, who, like Patton, has performed on Comedy Central as well as “Conan” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“On top of that, which is already pretty awesome, we’ve got a comedian named MK Paulsen, originally from Texas,” Ruff said. “He’s based out of LA now. He’s done some special stuff. He’s had some internet fame and got some pretty good credentials.”

Additionally, Ruff is bringing in Korey David, a comedian based out of Denver.

If you go What: Desperation Day 3 When: 6 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20 Where: Steamboat Whiskey Co., 1103 Lincoln Ave. Tickets: $100 to $160 at steamboatcomedy.com/events

With Ruff hosting, all five comedians will perform at all four shows along with a few local comedians.

To best social distance and make the most of the limited space, tickets will be sold by tables of four to eight people. Ticket prices range from $100 to $160, and they can be purchased at steamboatcomedy.com/events.

With the surge of shows that Steamboat Comedy has put on in the past year despite the pandemic, Ruff thinks he’s working toward making Steamboat a comedy town.

“We’re really trying, and I think succeeding, to put Steamboat on the map as a comedy town, as a comedy destination,” Ruff said. “It’s going well. … We’re just trying to keep getting the word out that there’s this cool little town in the middle of the Rockies where you can go take a vacation, and hundreds of people will come watch you do comedy.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.