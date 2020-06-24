Steamboat Chamber opens registration, sets route for July 4th drive-through celebration

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Registration is now open for the Red, White and Blue Drive-Through Fourth of July celebration. Locals with everything from classic cars and trucks to unique vehicles are encouraged to participate. Registration is free and required to secure a spot in the drive-through. Participation will be limited to 40 vehicles.

In order to ensure the health and safety of the community, it is important that all guests understand current recommendations from local public health officials. Citizens are asked to follow the Five Commitments of Containment whenever in Steamboat Springs. Here are some tips for all visitors and locals to follow to safely enjoy the Red, White and Blue Drive-Through:

• Gather in groups of 10 or less with family and friends

• Remain at least 6 feet away from other groups

Support Local Journalism Donate



• Spread out along the route

• Wear a mask or face covering when out in public

The drive-through will begin at 10 a.m. in the Strings parking lot and continue through mountain-side neighborhoods before connecting to Hilltop Lane and Amethyst. From there, the drive-through will wind its way downtown and continue to the West side of town. There will be rolling street closures throughout the procession, but no hard closures.