Steamboat celebrates Reds, Whites, and Brews

The Reds, Whites, and Brews in the Boat Festival will be held in downtown Steamboat Springs from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday.

The main festival will take place on Yampa Avenue between 10th Street and 12th Street, adjacent to the farmers market. Yampa Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic during the event.

Reds, Whites, and Brews has been held annually in Steamboat Springs since 2016 and features a wide variety of wine and craft beer as well as live music, vendors, games, and food along the banks of the beautiful Yampa River.

The event has been hosted in Steamboat Springs after previously being held in Avon.

“It is just such a beautiful venue down on Yampa with the river running,” said Krista Benedetti, who worked to produce the event. “The city was wonderful to work with in helping us to close off the street so we could have a street fair … they have been very supportive.”

The festivities will begin with a mug pickup party on Friday night from 4-8 p.m. at the Steamboat Commons. Individuals who pick up their mugs and wristbands early can also enjoy discounts at Yield, Clyde’s Pies, Sizzlin Jamaican, Poke the Bear, as well as other establishments in the food hall. Those who have not previously purchased tickets can also do so at this time.

The main event will be on Saturday and will begin at noon and conclude at 5 p.m.

Mike Chezz, a sales manager for Yampa Valley Brewing Co., pours a sample of the brewery’s Space Dog IPA during Saturday’s Reds, Whites, and Brews in the Boat festival. Derek Maiolo/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

There will also be an afterparty from 5-9 p.m. at The Yampa Brewing Hop House where two DJs will be pumping up the crowd and providing lively beats to dance to. There will also be lawn games and food trucks as the event concludes in the area near the stage.

Reds, Whites, and Brews is free to walk through but those wanting to taste beer, wine or spirits do need to purchase a tasting ticket, either in advance or on-site.

VIP tickets are also available for an additional fee and includes access to a covered tent area, catered food, BBQ lunch, afternoon snacks and a souvenir wine glass which allows a full pour at the beverage vendors.

The Goonies, who are based out of Boulder, will be playing from 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday. The four-piece band covers 1980s rock and uses their youthful energy to bring some of the classics from that era back to life.

Playing at noon Saturday is the 101st Army Band. This unique ensemble performs at many different community and military events throughout Colorado. Their sound is described as country-Western with a focus on a love of country and honor as they celebrate our military service members with music.

The event is kid friendly and is backed up to Little Toots Park and has games and other activities to keep the little ones occupied.

Striving for sustainability is a goal, as the producers of the event work with Steamboat Springs to be a net zero event with as little waste and plastic usage as possible.

There are many sponsors who have contributed to the event including Ace of the Curve, Golden Leaf Dispensary, Steamboat Powersports, Bighorn Toyota, B&K Distributing, and others.

Additional information, as well as information on how to purchase tickets, can be found at RedsWhitesAndBrews.net .