Steamboat Cabaret embraces irreverence in virtual, Christmas-themed edition
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cabaret is continuing on, standing strong and taking on a Christmas theme for its 2020 virtual performances.
Steamboat Creates and the Chief Theater kept postponing the event, which is in its 37th year, hoping to host in-person performances, but local health orders simply won’t allow for that. So, rather than a week of soldout shows, there are three virtual shows being offered at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 19 and 24.
The show and accompanying auction are one of Steamboat Creates’ biggest fundraisers of the year, but Development Director Dagny McKinley doesn’t expect the shows to bring in as much money this year.
“There’s something about in-person performances that really draws people out, and what we’re finding right now is, there is a lot of Zoom fatigue and people not wanting to sit in front of their computers as much as they did earlier on,” she said.
Still, she’s hoping people choose to tune in to what is likely to be a memorable event.
Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase at steamboatcreates.org/opportunities/cabaret.
Each year, the show features area actors performing skits, songs and dances all about events and themes pertaining to the Yampa Valley in the last year. This year, the show will be Christmas themed, since people need a little more holiday magic and cheer than usual.
“We like to say it’s local to the core because you kind of have to be a local to get all the inside jokes of it,” McKinley said. “It’s incredible.”
Like Saturday Night Live, the show lives for parody, and in this particularly tense political climate, the 2020 version doesn’t go after any low-hanging fruit.
Katy Goodman and Scott Parker are co-directing the show that features creative twists on holidays classics.
In one skit, Parker and castmate Andrew Pratt act out the 12 days of Christmas.
“We can’t have a year without Cabaret,” Parker said.
In addition to the show, Steamboat Creates put together an online auction. One of the items is a painting by the late Steamboat Springs artist Susan Schiesser. The painting is of a jester sitting on a birdhouse while giving the middle finger.
“We titled it, ‘Thank you, 2020’ because we thought that summed up the year,” McKinley said.
The auction is accessible through the Steamboat Creates Cabaret website.
Other items include an unidentified blowup object, which will only be revealed to the winner, a film cell from the animated movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” as well as an evening of bowling with the cast, a print of Gregory Block’s “Elevated” and a case of wine.
“The auction items we chose this year were chosen because they are a little irreverent and that kind of irreverence defines Cabaret,” McKinley said.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
