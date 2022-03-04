Steamboat Art Museum ‘Travel Back’ lecture series focuses on the life, work of Roland Reed
The Steamboat Art Museum’s Travel Back lecture series will continue at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, with “The Life and Work of Photographer Roland Reed.”
The presentaiton will be led by Reed scholar and author Ernest Lawrence.
The museum’s current exhibition, “Portrayals of the American West: Curtis, Reed, Huffman, Wallihans,” features the work of five historic photographers dedicated to documenting the changing West at the turn of the 19th century.
Roland Reed, although lesser known than his contemporary Edward Curtis, produced equally stunning pictorialist photography in his personal mission to record the disappearing lifestyles of the Native Americans.
Admission to the museum and lectures are free, though donations are appreciated. For more, SteamboatArtMuseum.org.
