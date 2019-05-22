Steamboat Art Museum opens new exhibit Friday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Art Museum opens its summer season Friday, May 24, with an exhibition showcasing many of the top women artists in the nation.

“Looking West: An Exhibition Highlighting Works by American Artists” is a juried show featuring 150 paintings and sculptures by members of American Women Artists. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 807 Lincoln Ave.

The museum’s show is the fourth stop in the American Women Artists’ 25 in 25 campaign to have 25 museum shows for its members over the next 25 years.

A solo exhibit by American Women Artists master signature member Heide Presse will run concurrently with the main exhibit.

“We Set Our Faces Westward…One Woman’s Journey 1839 – 1848” is a collection of paintings and artworks bringing to life the people who were among the earliest participants in our country’s westward migration. This exhibit will include period clothing, textiles and material culture of the 1840s.

A reception and awards ceremony with the artists is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28. Both exhibits run from May 24 to Sept. 2. Call 970-870-1755 or visit steamboatartmuseum.org for more information.