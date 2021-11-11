Sarah Coleman: What does your mindset say?

What if every stumbling block was actually an arrow in the right direction? I love it!

I came across this the other day and can’t stop thinking about it. How important is our mindset? How can we change our internal dialogue to shift towards the positive? What is the best that could happen?

First off, what is mindset? By definition mindset is a series of self-perceptions or beliefs people hold about themselves. These determine behavior, outlook, and mental attitude. What you think and say about yourself can become true if you believe it. Why not practice this just like you would any other skill in your life?

“The moment you have a certain thought and believe it, you will experience an immediate emotional response. Your thought actually creates the emotion.”

Here are a few tips to get out of your own way and reframe your mindset.

1. Compile a list of your strengths — go ahead, write them down. Look at them on the regular and remind yourself of all the things you are capable of.

2. Practice noticing when you mind turns towards the negative, the untrue, or there is a distortion in your mind — what is triggering you? How can you be more aware of when this happens? Is it negative self-talk? For example, if you think you are going to fail the exam how does that set you up for success? Visualize success.

3. Try not to jump to conclusions. Making assumptions about what will happen or what others will think — this one is super hard. Can you look at just the facts and take emotion out of it? Can you simply be in the moment?

4. Practice compassion. Give yourself grace and patience. Maybe you don’t pass the exam. But treat yourself as you would a friend, relating to yourself in a way that’s forgiving, accepting, and kind.

5. When in doubt, burpee it out. There’s nothing better than a physical distraction to keep your mind present.

Practice. Practice. Practice. Make small steps towards your goal of mindset change. Start small. Write things down. Practice. Practice. Practice. And do your burpees.

Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat Springs, a fitness fanatic, a personal trainer, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.