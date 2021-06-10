Sarah Coleman: Top 6 cool summer smoothies
For Steamboat Pilot & Today
Happy Summer! Summer is here, and it is hot. Here are six healthy ways to cool down and get some extra nutrition while you are at it. These refreshing drinks cool you down and speed you up. Nothing better than a cold drink on a summer day. Stay thirsty my friends.
Golden Mango Smoothie
1 banana
Pinch of cinnamon
½ tsp turmeric
1 cup frozen mango
2 tbsp almond butter
3 dates
Milk of choice for desired thickness (oat milk is fabulous here)
Tropical Hydrator
½ Banana
1 ½ cups Yogurt (try the coconut milk vanilla flavor)
¼ Cucumber
1 cup Frozen pineapple
Coconut water for desired thickness
AB&J Post Workout Smoothie
1 cup Almond butter
1 Banana
1 cup Spinach
1 ½ cup Frozen berries
Milk of choice for desired thickness
Straw-Bana Vitamin Boost
1 ½ cup Yogurt
½ Banana
1 cup Frozen strawberries
½ Cucumber
Fresh squeezed OJ for desired thickness
Watermelon refresher
2 cup chopped seedless watermelon
1 cup chopped cucumber, peeled and seeds removed
3 large leaves fresh mint
Perfectly Peachy
½ cup coconut water
1/2 cup coconut yogurt
1 cup strawberries
1./2 cup frozen peaches
Feel free to add in some protein powder of your choice if you need a little boost. Lots of ways to make these smoothies you own. Get creative. Cheers!
Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat Springs, a fitness fanatic, a personal trainer, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.
