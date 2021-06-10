Sarah Coleman: Top 6 cool summer smoothies

Sarah Coleman writes a monthly health and wellness column for Steamboat Pilot & Today.



Happy Summer! Summer is here, and it is hot. Here are six healthy ways to cool down and get some extra nutrition while you are at it. These refreshing drinks cool you down and speed you up. Nothing better than a cold drink on a summer day. Stay thirsty my friends.

Golden Mango Smoothie

1 banana

Pinch of cinnamon

½ tsp turmeric

1 cup frozen mango

2 tbsp almond butter

3 dates

Milk of choice for desired thickness (oat milk is fabulous here)

Tropical Hydrator

½ Banana

1 ½ cups Yogurt (try the coconut milk vanilla flavor)

¼ Cucumber

1 cup Frozen pineapple

Coconut water for desired thickness

AB&J Post Workout Smoothie

1 cup Almond butter

1 Banana

1 cup Spinach

1 ½ cup Frozen berries

Milk of choice for desired thickness

Straw-Bana Vitamin Boost

1 ½ cup Yogurt

½ Banana

1 cup Frozen strawberries

½ Cucumber

Fresh squeezed OJ for desired thickness

Watermelon refresher

2 cup chopped seedless watermelon

1 cup chopped cucumber, peeled and seeds removed

3 large leaves fresh mint

Perfectly Peachy

½ cup coconut water

1/2 cup coconut yogurt

1 cup strawberries

1./2 cup frozen peaches

Feel free to add in some protein powder of your choice if you need a little boost. Lots of ways to make these smoothies you own. Get creative. Cheers!

Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat Springs, a fitness fanatic, a personal trainer, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.