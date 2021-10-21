Sarah Coleman: The world according to Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is one of the hottest things in TV right now. He’s kind, motivating, funny and optimistic. The world needs more Ted. Here are a few of his famous lines to ground you, make you smile, or lift you up. Happiness starts here.

“Takin’ on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse. If you’re comfortable while you’re doin’ it, you’re probably doin’ it wrong.”

How many times have you heard that in order to make a change, you need to get out of your comfort zone? It is uncomfortable, but 100% worth it. So, get on or off the horse so to speak.

“Be curious. Not judgmental.”

Stay curious, ask questions, keep learning and growing. Stop judging or comparing yourself to those around you. Go out and be YOU.

“For me, success is not about the wins and losses. It’s about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field.”

In the long run winning or losing doesn’t matter, it’s the lessons and friendships you make along the way that shape you into the best version of YOU.

“All right, fellas, you gotta remember, your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.”

Don’t forget to warm-up! Warm-up for your workouts, your day, and your conversations.

“Rule number 1: even though it’s called girl talk sometimes it needs to be more like girl listen.”

Remember that your listening skills are the most important part of ANY relationship – listen to understand, not to respond.

“If that’s a joke, I love it. If not, can’t wait to unpack that with you later.”

Don’t take life to seriously – enjoy a good laugh daily AND if you don’t understand something/anything, circle back around for clarity.

“If you care about someone one and you got a little love in your heart, there ain’t nothing you can’t get through together.”

Love is love. When you choose love, you can work through anything that comes your way.

“I think it is the lack of hope that gets ya. See I believe in hope. I believe in believe.”

Believe in miracles, believe in others, believe in yourself, and believe that something amazing could happen in any moment.

“I feel like I just feel out outta the lucky tree, hit every branch on the way down, and ended up in a pool of cash and Sour Patch Kids.”

Be grateful, be kind, be funny, and every once in a while, have a guilt free treat that makes you feel all the feels.

The world is a scary place right now and we could all use a little more Ted in our lives. Channel your inner Ted when making a decision or tackling a project. Hone in on a little Ted before a big meeting or a tough workout. Visualize some Ted when you need a little pick-me-up or feel out of balance. And, when is doubt, burpee it out all while quoting Ted Lasso.

Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat Springs, a fitness fanatic, a personal trainer, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.