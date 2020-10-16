Sarah Coleman: Pumpkin spice and oh so nice

Sarah Coleman

Joel Reichenberger

Happy October. ‘Tis the season of the pumpkin. Baked, canned, carved, dumped in a latte, sweet, savory, you name it. The pumpkin goes all ways. Let’s celebrate with a few fun recipes to get you in the fall holiday mood.

Pumpkin smoothie bowl

1 1/2 cup pumpkin puree

2 bananas

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg or pumpkin pie spice

Combine smoothie bowl ingredients in a blender. Garnish with toppings of your choice. Toppings: apple, nuts, granola, chia seeds, cinnamon, etc.

Pumpkin energy balls

1 and 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup almond butter

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup ground flaxseed

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

Combine everything together and form into balls. Refrigerate and enjoy.

Pumpkin pancakes

4 eggs

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup almond meal

2 tbsp coconut flour

1 tsp cinnamon

Mix everything together. Heat up skillet with coconut oil and construct pancakes in your favorite shape. Serve with Greek yogurt and berries.

Pumpkin hummus

1 15-ounce can chickpeas (drained)

1 garlic clove

Juice of 1 lemon

5 tbsp each pumpkin, tahini and olive oil

2 tbsp water

Season with salt

Puree everything together to desired thickness. Top with toasted pine nuts or pepitas. Serve with cucumber slices.

Deviled eggs

12 hard-boiled eggs

1/3 cup pumpkin

1 avocado (great mayo substitute)

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp each ground coriander, pepper and salt

Halve the eggs. Spoon out yolks and mash into the rest of the ingredients. Fill the eggs and top with paprika.

Get creative. Try adding pumpkin in your next batch of chili or to your favorite curry dish. The pumpkin-possibilities are endless. Happy eating and happy fall ya’ll.

Sarah Coleman is a wellness coach at The Foundry, a personal trainer, CrossFitter and coach at Steamboat CrossFit, food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and outdoor enthusiast everywhere.