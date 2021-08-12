Routt County Fair kicks off this weekend

Jessika Hockett, 13, of Hayden, shaves her pig Go Lucky in preparation for the swine competitions at a previous Routt County Fair.



The Routt County Fair will return this summer, bigger and better than ever, with new events and beloved family favorites. The week-long event has been held since 1914 on the same piece of property in Hayden. After holding the fair in a limited capacity last summer that was not open to the public, fair coordinator Jill Delay is looking forward to its full return.

“What it continues to celebrate is the heritage and history of the valley,” Delay said. “Back in the day, it was like a big block party for the valley, and it still brings families in the community together.”

This year’s fair will open Friday with open horse shows and continue through Aug. 22 with new events, such as the Power Wheels Derby, and returning favorites like the Demolition Derby and the Dress Your Animal competition. There will be a bonfire one night, a barn dance another and live music throughout the week. Home arts exhibits will display everything from baked products, crafts, clothing, farm products and more, all made by Routt County locals. As usual, 4-H activities will be prevalent throughout the week.

Tami Eggers, 4-H coordinator for Routt County, said the program will have over 150 kids showing animals this year.

Noah Lind and Dorian Hotchkiss check out the Lego competition at the 2012 Routt County Fair.



“The fair is the culmination of the 4-H year, and it’s a great chance for the kids, who are from all over Routt County, to come together. It’s a good wrap up for the year,” Eggers said.

This summer there will be something for everyone at the fair – here are five events not to miss:

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

The Power Wheels Derby will allow children to bring their own power wheels vehicle to participate in the event, which will break children into age groups of 3- to 5-year-olds and 6- to 10-year-olds. Two balloons will be placed on each vehicle, in the front and the back. The vehicle with the last remaining balloon will win the grand prize.

Bill Myers, left, helps Larry Guss carry his turtle into the Routt County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall in 2017. Guss said he made the turtle from old junk donated to him by local ranchers.



• 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20

The fan favorite Demolition Derby will return this year with four different derby classes and the potential for participants to win $10,000. Tickets are required and have sold out for the past few years, so get yours early at RouttCountyFair.org .

• 7 p.m. Thursday

The Mountain Valley Bank Bonfire will feature live music from local favorite Trevor Guire. Bring a blanket or chair to kick back and relax. Children are invited to bring sand toys to play in the sand pit.

• 10 a.m. Aug. 20

The Dress Your Animals contest is open to all ages and allows participants to dress themselves and their animals in a specific theme. Participants must prepare a 200-word or less commentary that will be read as they parade around the show ring. Four different age groups will be awarded prizes.

• All week

The extensive Home Arts Exhibit is open to all Routt County residents who want to display anything from crafts to baked or canned goods to flowers and plants and much more. Products will be broken up into age groups, classes and divisions.

To register for fair events or buy tickets, visit RouttCountyFair.org

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.