Rotary Club reinvents caroling this holiday season

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs is reinventing caroling this year with their first-ever Rotary Fa-La-La program, which will take the place of the club’s annual Holiday Tubing Party.

For 12 nights, beginning Friday, Dec. 11, and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 22, a local artist will perform a Christmas carol and a video of the performance will be shared at 6 p.m. on the Rotary Club’s Facebook page and Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page. Families can sing along and are encouraged to make their own video, which can also be shared via Facebook.

In addition to the carols, each night one restaurant will offer a special deal in conjunction with the artist’s performance. Community members are encouraged to order take out on those nights to support the restaurant industry during this difficult time.

Rotary President Gillian Morris said the goal of the event is to provide a community service and support area restaurants and local musicians.

“Overall, Rotarians loved the holiday tubing party because it really stands for everything that Rotary is,” Morris explained. “It’s a community event, not a fundraiser; we were heartbroken when we couldn’t do it.”

But the club put some effort into trying to find another way they could connect people and spread some holiday cheer.

“Restaurants are in obvious need and need our support right now,” Morris said. “We’re so limited on what we can do, but we also have neat options to explore.”

The event will kick off on Friday with Kerry and Jen Shea singing “Jingle Bells” while How Ya Doin’ Pizza n’ Eatz and Back Door Grill will be offering specials for takeout that night.

Participating restaurants, such as Laundry Kitchen & Cocktails, Taco Cabo and Old Town Pub will have their full menus available as well.

Local singer Todd Musselman will perform “Silent Night” and “Little Drummer Boy” on Friday, Dec. 18, paired with specials from Aurum, Table79 and Periodic Table.

“When I got the call to participate, I said, ‘Of course,’” Musselman said. “Any support we can give the restaurants and entertainment industry in general right now is a great thing. They’re definitely hurting, and this winter will be challenging.”

Musselman, along with other participating artists, got to choose which song, and in what style, they wanted to perform. All songs were prerecorded last week on the bank of the Yampa River.

Buffalo Commons will perform on Wednesday, Dec. 16, in conjunction with specials from Old Town Pub.

“We want to try and help local restaurants survive this period by encouraging people to do take out right now during this difficult time,” band member Randy Kelley said. “If we can help, we will.”

The group will perform “Put a Little Love in Your Heart.”

“It’s been a hard year,” Kelley said. “So much of playing live music is the interaction between the crowd and the band, and we haven’t been able to have that.”

Jason Leguizamon will sing on the third night with Eric Ocampo and Angel Vasquez.

“I’m not a singer, but I love to help people,” Leguizamon said. “COVID has affected us all, and this is the time when we have to stick together.”

This is the exact goal of the Rotary Club.

“I hope it gives restaurants in town a little bit of a boost,” Morris said. “But what I think so many people are really missing this year is connectivity. So the idea of all of us tuning in together at the same time to participate in the same thing — that connectivity is still there, even if it’s different. It’s something we can do.”

Video schedule Friday, Dec. 11 Kerry and Jen Shea – “Jingle Bells” Specials from How Ya Doin’ Pizza n’ Eatz and Back Door Grill Saturday, Dec. 12 Trevor Potter – “Looking Up” Specials from Laundry Kitchen & Cocktails Sunday, Dec. 13 Jason Leguizamon, Eric Ocampo and Angel Vasquez – “Feliz Navidad” and “Noche de Paz” Specials from Taco Cabo Monday, Dec. 14 John Holloway – “Joy to the World” Specials from Dude & Dan’s Tuesday, Dec. 15 Stephanie Blake with Pat Waters on guitar – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Specials from Ore House at the Pine Grove and Freshies Wednesday, Dec. 16 Buffalo Commons – “Put a Little Love in Your Heart” Specials from Old Town Pub Thursday, Dec. 17 Karen Schneider – “Let It Snow” Specials from Mountain Tap Brewery Friday, Dec. 18 Todd Musselman – “Silent Night” and “Little Drummer Boy” Specials from Aurum, Table79 and Periodic Table Saturday, Dec. 19 Jeremy Campbell – “Christmas Song” and “What a Wonderful World” Specials from Mazzola’s and Salt & Lime Sunday, Dec. 20 Marje Tracy – “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” Specials from Carl’s Tavern Monday, Dec. 21 Ruby Frank – “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” Specials from Noodles and More Tueseday, Dec. 22 Pat Waters – “Imagine” Specials from Johnny B. Good’s Diner

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.