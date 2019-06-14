Rockin’ on the River concert series releases summer lineup

Sake2U hosts the second Rockin’ on the River concert series this summer. The series kicks off Sunday with Buffalo Commons.

courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A concert series a stone’s throw from the Yampa River, accompanied by sushi and cocktails and whatever else you order, as the warm summer afternoon starts to give way to the colors of a neon sunset.

Too good to be true? See for yourself. The Rockin’ on the River concert series kicks off Sunday with local favorite Buffalo Commons and rocks on through Aug. 31 at Sake2U.

The concept for the series began in summer 2017, when Sake2U and booking-management-promotion agency Magnolia Roads hosted several concerts at Sake2U. The next summer, they branded summer shows together with the name “Rockin’ at the River,” and that was such a success, they expanded it for 2019, according to Magnolia Roads’ music curator Emily Hansen.

“It’s all American roots music, but some are more bluesey, some have the bluegrass thing going, some is a little more poppy, some is alt-country Americana, some are jam bands,” she said.

Bands are eager to play at the small, intimate riverside stage.

“It’s such an amazing, special spot with the little riser stage with the backdrop of the river and the mountain,” Hansen said. “Everyone loves playing there.” She noted that after a band played at the Sake2U stage in 2017, she recently ran into them in Nashville, and the group said that the Sake2U venue was still one of their all-time favorites.

Rockin’ on the River lineup

• June 16: Buffalo Commons

• June 23: Eric Delaney and Friends

• June 30: Dream Feed

• July 7: Alabaster

• July 14: Jay Roemer Band

• July 21: Bonnie Blue

• July 28: Drew DeFrance

• Aug. 4: Andrew Sheppard

• Aug. 11: Eric Delaney and Friends

• Aug. 18: Flash Mountain Flood

• Aug. 25: Jeff Crosby and The Refugees

• Aug. 31: Joey Tuneto

Several of the bands are returning to play at the venue for a second time, including Flash Mountain Flood, and Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, and Bonnie Blue will be playing their third show at Sake2U. The bands come to Steamboat Springs from across the country, including Chicago, Tennessee, Idaho, Arkansas and Florida, as well as from Steamboat and the front range.

What: Kickoff to Rockin' On the River concert series

When: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 16

Where: Sake2U, 609 Yampa Ave.

Each show runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Sake2U, 609 Yampa Ave. Sapporo Premium Beer is a series sponsor.

Bonnie Blue plays at the 2018 Rockin’ On the River series. The Florida-based band returns to Sake2U to play in the series on July 21.

