Robbie Bernstein will bring the laughs next weekend

Robbie “The Fire” Bernstein will perform March 25 and March 26 at Schmiggity’s in Steamboat Springs. One Lens Wonder Studios

Courtesy photo

It’s another weekend full of laughs as Steamboat Comedy’s Schmiggity’s Winter Stand-Up series continues, this time featuring Robbie “The Fire” Bernstein.

For Bernstein, it all started when he was at Queens College in New York.

“I was super interested in comedy, writing, TV and movies,” he said. “I started doing stand-up and going to open mics as much as I could.”

Over a decade later, Bernstein has his routine nailed down. Drawn to material that includes daily life, dating, politics — in a lighthearted way, he noted — and anything that annoys him, such as when grocery stores won’t let him have a shopping bag, Bernstein has impressed and humored audiences across the country.

He tours nationally and has been a recurring performer at several festivals, but where it’s really at, he said, is in podcasting.

“Podcasting has become part of the job at this point,” Bernstein explained. “If you’re into stand-up comedy, you’re probably good at talking, which is essentially what podcasting is. You don’t have to be as crafted as when you’re performing stand-up. It’s a really good tool for staying in touch with people who like you and for building an audience.”

Bernstein’s podcast is called “Run Your Mouth” – the description of which he says, “we’re covering the week’s biggest news stories and reminding the world that it’s okay to eat a sandwich.”

With over 75 episodes in a year since it launched, Bernstein has received a 4.7 star rating (out of five). He is also a co-host and frequent guest on the podcast known as “Part of the Problem.“

But when he’s not podcasting, touring or performing, his favorite thing is sitting at his desk each morning and coming up with funny things.

“That’s the joy in it to me,” he said, “and then you get to share it with other people, and you get better and better.”

Structurally, he can see a joke and know how it’s going to work although he’s always trying to experiment with new material. So does it ever not work out with a joke that he’s written?

“Every other joke I write,” he said. “That’s the fun of it. But don’t worry, the show in Steamboat is going to be really good.”

What: Steamboat Comedy’s Schmiggity’s Winter Stand-Up Series presents Robbie “The Fire” Bernstein When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26 (happy hour drinks at 7 p.m.) Where: Schmiggity’s; 821 Lincoln Ave. Tickets: $20 general admission or $70 for a group of 4; available at the door or online at steamboatcomedy.com.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.