Reel Rock climbing film festival returns to library Wednesday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents the third annual Reel Rock film festival, a collection of the year's best climbing, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in Library Hall. The festival showcases the sport’s biggest stories and athletes in four new films that feature the adventures of super-human climber Adam Ondra, the speed climbers heading for the 2020 Olympics, Jimmy Chin and Conrad Anker tackling remote frozen towers in Antarctica and Jordan’s Valley of the Moon.

If you go What: Reel Rock film festival

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27

Where: Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library

Cost: $10

The lineup includes the much-anticipated film “Age of Ondra.” Every so often an athlete comes along who redefines their sport, and Ondra, the 25-year-old Czech crusher, is exploring a new realm of human potential in climbing. Late last year, he established a benchmark for the sport: a 5.15d in Norway he dubbed Silence.

On the heels of this ascent, follow Ondra from his home in the Czech Republic, across Europe to North America, as he innovates new training methods, establishes upper-echelon first ascents, and attempts to be the first person to send 5.15 on the first try.

Other films include “Up to Speed,” about speed climbing; “Queen Maud Land,” about six elite climbers who mount an expedition of the remote frozen towers of Antarctica; and "Valley of the Moon," featuring two Israelis who team up with a local Bedouin guide to establish an 1,800-foot route in Wadi Rum, a vast landscape of sandstone walls in the desert of Jodan. They eventually recruit American climber Madaleine Sorkin to help them achieve their dream.

A $10 donation at the door supports this film festival’s ongoing visit to Steamboat Springs and the library, and includes free popcorn and lemonade. Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/events for more information.