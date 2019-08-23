RECIPE: Truffle Pig’s 209 Lavender Gin Flip

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If you’re looking for cocktails with unique flair, the Truffle Pig is the place to find them. Famous for their smoak’d old fashioned, which is literally set aflame, the mountain-side restaurant also has a long menu of other deliciously different drinks, like the 209 Lavender Gin Flip. A flip is a cocktail that uses an emulsified egg to give it a light, almost cloud-like, top layer.

Try your hand at it with the recipe below, but the professionals at Truffle Pig will be glad to make it for you should it not work out as planned.

Ingredients

One whole emulsified egg white (egg white, 1/2 oz. of white sugar syrup and 2/3 oz. of lemon juice)

1/2 oz. of lavender pollen emulsion

1 oz. creme de violette

1/2 oz. rose hip liquor

2 oz. 209 craft gin

Directions

Emulsify one whole egg white with white sugar syrup and lemon juice.

Shake thoroughly.

Add in lavender pollen emulsion, creme de violette, rose hip liquor and 209 craft gin.

Shake thoroughly.

Strain and set aside.

Infuse coupe glass with smoke lavender.

Pour drink into smoked glass.

Garnish with lavender.

