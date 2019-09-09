 RECIPE: The Laundry’s The Berry 75 | SteamboatToday.com

RECIPE: The Laundry’s The Berry 75

Explore Steamboat | September 9, 2019

Mackenzie Hicks

The Laundry's The Berry 75 features an array of different, refreshing flavors.
Christina Grant

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Laundry is a staple of Steamboat Springs restaurant and happy hour culture. Their “The Berry 75” cocktail may be new to the scene, having only been on the drink menu for a year, but it’s already making a splash as a local favorite.

The wide array of berries and a touch of thyme makes a refreshing flavor combination you wouldn’t think works but does. And its pink color brings the feel of a tropic summer to the mountains. Check out the recipe for the fun drink below.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. raspberry thyme-infused gin
  • 1 oz. lemon juice
  • Splash of cucumber-infused syrup
  • Prosecco
  • Mint leaves

Directions

  1. Fill glass with ice.
  2. Mix gin, juice and syrup together in a separate glass.
  3. Shake.
  4. Strain into glass filled with ice.
  5. Top with Prosecco.
  6. Garnish with mint leaves.
Steamboat Sips
See more cocktail recipes. 

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Explore Steamboat
See more