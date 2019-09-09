RECIPE: The Laundry’s The Berry 75

The Laundry's The Berry 75 features an array of different, refreshing flavors.

Christina Grant

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Laundry is a staple of Steamboat Springs restaurant and happy hour culture. Their “The Berry 75” cocktail may be new to the scene, having only been on the drink menu for a year, but it’s already making a splash as a local favorite.

The wide array of berries and a touch of thyme makes a refreshing flavor combination you wouldn’t think works but does. And its pink color brings the feel of a tropic summer to the mountains. Check out the recipe for the fun drink below.

Ingredients

2 oz. raspberry thyme-infused gin

1 oz. lemon juice

Splash of cucumber-infused syrup

Prosecco

Mint leaves

Directions

Fill glass with ice. Mix gin, juice and syrup together in a separate glass. Shake. Strain into glass filled with ice. Top with Prosecco. Garnish with mint leaves.

