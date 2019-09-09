RECIPE: The Laundry’s The Berry 75
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Laundry is a staple of Steamboat Springs restaurant and happy hour culture. Their “The Berry 75” cocktail may be new to the scene, having only been on the drink menu for a year, but it’s already making a splash as a local favorite.
The wide array of berries and a touch of thyme makes a refreshing flavor combination you wouldn’t think works but does. And its pink color brings the feel of a tropic summer to the mountains. Check out the recipe for the fun drink below.
Ingredients
- 2 oz. raspberry thyme-infused gin
- 1 oz. lemon juice
- Splash of cucumber-infused syrup
- Prosecco
- Mint leaves
Directions
- Fill glass with ice.
- Mix gin, juice and syrup together in a separate glass.
- Shake.
- Strain into glass filled with ice.
- Top with Prosecco.
- Garnish with mint leaves.
Steamboat Sips
