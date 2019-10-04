RECIPE: Table 79’s As You Wish

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When someone visits a restaurant for the first time, they often asked their server a simple question, “What would you recommend?” If you find yourself at Table 79 and unable to make a decision from their drink menu, the staff will most likely suggest you try their favorite, As You Wish.

The uniquely named cocktail has a variety of floral and citrus flavors mixed with a gin of rich indigo blue. The color comes from a butterfly pea blossom mixed with the alcohol, and when the color meets citrus, such as lemon and grapefruit, the drink turns lavender.

Ingredients

1/2 oz. of lavender-infused simple syrup

1/2 oz. of elderberry liquor

1/2 oz. creme de violette

1/2 oz. of lemon juice

1/4 oz. of grapefruit juice

1 1/2 oz. of indigo gin

Directions

In a glass, mix the lemon juice, grapefruit juice, lavender-infused simple syrup, elderberry liquor, creme de violette and gin. Shake together. Strain into glass over ice. Garnish with lemon twist.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.