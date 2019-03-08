RECIPE: Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s The Whispering Prophetess
March 8, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In honor of Women’s History Month, Steamboat Whiskey Co. decided to create a unique cocktail that celebrates the woman who developed the still, which is used even today to make whiskey and moonshine.
Mary the Prophetess, as she was known, lived around 200 AD and was attempting to turn lead into gold when she created the still. For this failed experiment, she is considered the West’s first alchemist. While her still may not have created gold as she hoped, it did help in the discovery of the best way to take corn and water to make whiskey and moonshine.
Stop by Steamboat Whiskey Co. throughout March to celebrate the first lady of hooch with the The Whispering Prophetess cocktail.
Ingredients
- 1.5 ounces of whiskey
- 0.75 ounces of dry vermouth
- 0.5 ounces of honey simple syrup
- Bar spoonful of lemon juice
- Dash of ango bitters
- 2 dashes of orange bitters
Directions
- Add all ingredients in a mixing glass
- Stir
- Strain into coupe glass
- Garnish with lemon peel
