RECIPE: Sophia’s Margarita at Mazzola’s Italian Restaurant

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Mazzola’s Italian Restaurant brings a taste of Italy mixed with local flare to the Steamboat Springs dining scene, and it keeps that flavor alive with its drinks as well.

Debuting in two weeks, Sophia’s Margarita, an Italian-style margarita named after the famous Italian actress Sophia Loren, brings all the wonderful fall flavors of Steamboat mixed with the crisp freshness of an Italian summer.

Ingredients

1 oz. of house-made strawberry-infused aperol

1 1/2 oz. of blanco tequila

1 oz. of lemon juice

1/2 oz. of orange liquor

1/2 oz. of strawberry simple syrup

Salt

1 whole strawberry

Directions

Pour aperol, tequila, lemon juice, liquor and simple syrup together in a glass. Add ice. Shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with salt on the rim and a strawberry.

Extra: Add a lemon twirl for an extra garnish.

