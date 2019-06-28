RECIPE: McKnight’s Irish Pub’s iced Irish coffee

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — What’s the quickest and most delicious summer Irish drink you can make on the fly? The answer McKnight’s Irish Pub came up with was an iced Irish coffee.

The summer spin on the traditionally cozy drink brings a little bit of Ireland to Steamboat Springs, a goal of the pub located in Wildhorse Plaza. Visitors and locals alike can find the refreshing ice choice and a host of other Irish favorites and live music at the pub all summer long.

Recipe

Irish cream

Irish whiskey

A dash of hazelnut liquor

Coffee

Directions

Mix

Stir

Shake

Strain

Top with whip cream and chocolate sauce

