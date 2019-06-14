RECIPE: Butherknife’s Brunch Booze

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Butcherknife Brewing Co. is turning 5, and to celebrate, the brewery, located at 2875 Elk River Road, is hosting a brunch with limited edition drinks.

The party will feature a Beermosa, a unique take on the usual brunch mimosa; Red Beer, Butcherknife’s take on a Bloody Mary; and Hibiscus Sparkler, containing the brewery’s own sparkling wine. The three concoctions will be available for the brunch only. But don’t worry, the base beer will still be available for those seeking a refreshing beer this summer

The 5th Birthday Brunch kicks off at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and runs until 5 p.m.

Beermosa

14 oz. of Sunshine Express Pale Ale

2 oz. of orange juice

Garnish with orange slice

Red Beer

14 oz. Pilsner

2 oz. tomato juice

Garnish with Tajin spice rim and celery stick

Hibiscus Sparkler

13 oz. of Champagne du Nord

3 oz. of hibiscus juice

Garnish with hibiscus flower

