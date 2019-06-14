RECIPE: Butherknife’s Brunch Booze
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Butcherknife Brewing Co. is turning 5, and to celebrate, the brewery, located at 2875 Elk River Road, is hosting a brunch with limited edition drinks.
The party will feature a Beermosa, a unique take on the usual brunch mimosa; Red Beer, Butcherknife’s take on a Bloody Mary; and Hibiscus Sparkler, containing the brewery’s own sparkling wine. The three concoctions will be available for the brunch only. But don’t worry, the base beer will still be available for those seeking a refreshing beer this summer
The 5th Birthday Brunch kicks off at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and runs until 5 p.m.
Beermosa
- 14 oz. of Sunshine Express Pale Ale
- 2 oz. of orange juice
- Garnish with orange slice
Red Beer
- 14 oz. Pilsner
- 2 oz. tomato juice
- Garnish with Tajin spice rim and celery stick
Hibiscus Sparkler
- 13 oz. of Champagne du Nord
- 3 oz. of hibiscus juice
- Garnish with hibiscus flower
