Q&A: Con Brio returns to Steamboat for a free show this weekend

Con Brio will play a free concert at the base of the mountain at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Charla Harvey

Courtesy photo

The Bay Area-based Con Brio returns to Steamboat this weekend to play their eclectic mix of soul, psych-rock and R&B.

The band will take the stage on Saturday for this weekend’s iteration of the Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series. Explore Steamboat caught up with band member Benjamin Andrews ahead of the show.

Explore Steamboat: I know that you’ve been to Steamboat before and have played here a few times – what have you guys been up to since the last time you were here?

Benjamin Andrews: A lot of us have been working on other music and writing a lot for the band. As remote recording became more of a necessity there was an opportunity to sharpen our audio engineering chops and becoming more self-reliant when recording. A few of us have kids and that’s been a major priority and a blessing.

ES: You’ve recently lost and gained a new member, is that correct? How has the band changed over the years as members have come and gone?

BA: Because we’ve always strived to keep the project as collaborative as possible, there’s always a big jump in the evolution of a band when members change — any component of the team, really.

Sarah Clarke (vocals) and A.J. McKinley (keys, guitar) are both great additions in their sound, proficiency, talent, vibe, and enthusiasm. I feel like the music is entering more of a rock n roll phase these days … and potentially more psychedelic? Time will tell.

ES: Your last album, “Explorer,” came out in 2018. Do you have plans for a third album?

BA: Absolutely. Some of the seeds for the new music were sown back before Explorer was released. It’s been fun to go back and revisit that material with a new mindset. We’ve been writing a lot of new stuff, of course.

ES: What are you most excited about being back on the road and touring again?

BA: I’m obviously excited to be performing again, but I’ve really missed traveling. Even if it just means driving in circles around the US, it really helps to maintain perspective on people and the world at large to get out of your bubble … as cool as our bubble is.

IF YOU GO What: Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series presents Con Brio When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26 Where: Steamboat Resort Cost: Free

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.