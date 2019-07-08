Prize-winning author Pam Houston returns to Steamboat

Author Pam Houston spoke to a packed event in Santa Fe, New Mexico at one of the stops on her "Deep Creek" book tour.

Courtesy / Pam Houston

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an evening with bestselling author Pam Houston, author of a new memoir, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” and the award-winning book “Cowboys Are My Weakness.” Houston presents a free Library Author Series talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in Library Hall.

At 31 years old, fresh off a tour promoting her first collection, “Cowboys Are My Weakness,” Houston had had no job and only a tent to live in. On an impulse and a good instinct, she spent her royalties on a 120-acre ranch near Creede. It was more than she could afford and required more maintenance than she could manage. And yet, 25 years later, it’s the piece of land that’s defined the largest part of her life.

“Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” tells the remarkable story of “that girl who dared herself to buy a ranch, dared herself to dig in and care for it, to work hard enough to pay for it, to figure out what other people meant when they used the world ‘home.”’

Through her travels from the Gulf of Mexico to Alaska, she explores what ties her to the earth, the ranch most of all. Alongside her devoted Irish wolfhounds and a spirited troupe of horses, donkeys and Icelandic sheep, the ranch becomes Houston’s sanctuary, a place where she discovers how the natural world has mothered and healed her after a childhood of horrific parental abuse and neglect. In essays as lucid and invigorating as mountain air, “Deep Creek” delivers Houston’s most profound meditations yet on how “to live simultaneously inside the wonder and the grief…to love the damaged world and do what I can to help it thrive.”

This community talk is free. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Off the Beaten Path Bookstore. Visit http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/eventsfor more information.