Post Sex Nachos is ‘nacho’ average band

Post Sex Nachos will perform at Schmiggity's Friday, July 8, 2022.

Katy Pickens/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Looking for something a little different this Friday night? Try something new: Post Sex Nachos.

Rather than a late-night snack as the name suggests, Post Sex Nachos is a five-member band from central Missouri. They will be playing Schmiggity’s starting at 10 p.m. Friday, July 8.

The indie pop group has catchy hooks, somewhat beachy and dreamy vibes and brings irony and humor to their work.

Schmiggity’s owner Kim Haggarty said that when looking for bands to book, the first thing that caught her eye about this group was the name, which she said was “very catchy.”

Patrons shouldn’t be scared though, she added, because their title “doesn’t always match up with their style,” as the group puts on a show that is easy to dance to and fun.

“They’re just fun and groovy,” Haggarty said.

With over 35,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, the group is “big for our small venue,” Haggarty added.

The band’s eponymous debut album was released in 2019, with “Grandpa Slinks” following in 2021 and “Your Second Favorite Boy Band” is the band’s latest release.

If you go What: Post Sex Nachos When: 10 p.m. Friday, July 8 Where: Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave Tickets: $10

The alternative, Midwestern band is currently on tour for the album “Your Second Favorite Boy Band,” seeking to redefine and poke fun at traditional boy band tropes.

Their most popular song on Spotify is “Coffee,” with nearly 800,000 streams.

The five member band includes Chase Mueller on bass, Hunter Pendleton on drums, Mitch Broddon on lead guitar, Kevin Jerez on keyboard and Sammy Elfy on rhythm guitar and lead vocals.

“They just put on a fun, energetic show,” Haggarty said. “They’re very entertaining.”

Haggarty added that she is excited for the group to put on a show at the club, and hopes people will turn out Friday night.

“I want people just to trust that if they do pay a cover, we really only put up quality,” she said.

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the door or at Schmiggitys.com .

